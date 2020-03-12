ETERNAL DOOM: PS4 TO XBOX ONE, RESOLUTION AND FRAMERATE OF ALL VERSIONS OF THE GAME – UPDATED

After communicating the detailed system requirements of DOOM Eternal for PC , complete with the hardware necessary to achieve specific objectives of fluidity and image quality, id Software has revealed the resolution and the framerate that the title will reach on PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One X and Google Stadia.

On Xbox One X DOOM Eternal will be upscaled to 4K (2160p) starting from a native resolution of 1800p. On PlayStation 4 Pro it will do the same, but starting from a presentation at 1440p. On standard PlayStation 4, it will natively run at 1080p, while on Xbox One S it will be upscaled to 1080p starting from 900p. As we have already seen, despite the power fielded, on Google Stadia it will not run in native 4K.

Just like the Xbox One X version, the Mountain View streaming service will reach this resolution thanks to an upscaling from a base to 1800p. Finally, we specify that DOOM Eternal will run at 60fps and will support HDR on all the devices mentioned above.

On which platform will you play DOOM Eternal? Recall that the launch of the infernal FPS is set for March 20 next. A version for the Nintendo Switch is also under development, but unfortunately, it is still without a precise release date.