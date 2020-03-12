CALL OF DUTY WARZONE RECORDS SIX MILLION ACTIVE PLAYERS IN 24 HOURS

Excellent start for Call of Duty Warzone: according to Activision, over six million players have tried the Battle Royale in the 24 hours after the launch, it is not clear if the number concerns only those who have downloaded the client or also players from Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

At the moment, however, the game seems to have been a great success not only in terms of the number of active players but also by the international press, which praised Activision for the good number of contents offered at zero cost, adopting the model that has led to successful productions such as Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Call of Duty Warzone is available from March 10 for free for everyone on PC, PS4 and Xbox One with support for Cross-Play, it will, therefore, be possible to participate in the Royal Battle regardless of the platform owned and without limitations of any kind.