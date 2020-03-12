After Daniel ‘fails’ in bed, Marcela’s Instagram pronounces

Celebrity aides spilled the verb on case
After Daniel ended up failing at BBB20, Marcela’s Instagram made a long text about relationships and gave us something to talk about on social networks.
“Only 18% * of women are happy with penetration! BELIEVE?!?! I learned this from Marcela, so we know that if she wanted sex under the duvet … the erection would not be a problem !!! In our society, erection and penetration are highly valued ”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.
Só 18%* das mulheres sentem prazer com a penetração! ACREDITA?!?! Aprendi isso com a Marcela, então sabemos que se ela quisesse sexo debaixo do edredom… ereção não seria um problema!!! Na nossa sociedade a ereção e a penetração são super valorizadas. E é unânime, TODAS as mulheres sentem prazer com a estimulação do clitóris, são mais de 8 mil terminações nervosas ali naqueles +- 10 centímetros. Quer saber como estimular esse ponto mágico? Volta nos posts do feed que tem vídeo da Marcela dando aula sobre isso. Texto: @gicafaresin (amiga, sócia e aluna da Marcela) * fonte: OMGYes #bbb #redebbb #BigBrotherBrasil #bbb20 #MarcelaMcgowan #DraUnicornio #teammarcela #OPrazeréTodoMeu
“And it is unanimous, ALL women take pleasure in the stimulation of the clitoris, there are more than 8 thousand nerve endings there in those + – 10 centimeters. Want to know how to stimulate this magic point? Back in the posts of the feed that has Marcela’s video teaching about it ”, she concluded.
In the comments, the fans joked: “Marcela, do you exchange a million and a half for a brunch? Marcela: yesmmmmmmmm ”, a follower joked. “I don’t like you at BBB, but I agree with that text”, pointed out another.