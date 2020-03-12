After Daniel ‘fails’ in bed, Marcela’s Instagram pronounces

Celebrity aides spilled the verb on case

After Daniel ended up failing at BBB20, Marcela’s Instagram made a long text about relationships and gave us something to talk about on social networks.

“Only 18% * of women are happy with penetration! BELIEVE?!?! I learned this from Marcela, so we know that if she wanted sex under the duvet … the erection would not be a problem !!! In our society, erection and penetration are highly valued ”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

“And it is unanimous, ALL women take pleasure in the stimulation of the clitoris, there are more than 8 thousand nerve endings there in those + – 10 centimeters. Want to know how to stimulate this magic point? Back in the posts of the feed that has Marcela’s video teaching about it ”, she concluded.

In the comments, the fans joked: “Marcela, do you exchange a million and a half for a brunch? Marcela: yesmmmmmmmm ”, a follower joked. “I don’t like you at BBB, but I agree with that text”, pointed out another.