A JAGGLER’S TALE, REVEAL TRAILER: THE GAME COMING TO PC … AND MAYBE PS5 AND XBOX SERIES X!

Publisher Mixtvision Games has announced A Juggler’s Tale, an intriguing debut work by Kaleidoscube, a development team born as a start-up created by a group of students.

To present the 3D scrolling game, a first announcement trailer has been published, which you can view directly at the opening of this news. A particular choice, at Juggler’s Tale it will be set inside a puppet theater and, in fact, the protagonist and the other characters will be bound by the presence of the threads that support them. The player will take on the role of Abby, on a journey that will lead her to solve puzzles, overcome traps, in search of freedom, all within a world with fairy atmospheres.

A Juggler’s Tale Steam Card is already available, but the game won’t just be released on PC. Indeed, publication on Nintendo Switch has already been confirmed, but not only. The publisher and the development team have in fact generally confirmed that this indie adventure will also arrive on ” PlayStation ” and ” Xbox “. The indicated launch window, corresponding to 2021, prompted the drafting of Gematsu to inquire further about a debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox X Series. ” We would be really happy to see the game on next-gen consoles, – replied the publisher – but at the moment we cannot guarantee it 100%, this is the reason why we have remained a bit vague on the platforms for now“.