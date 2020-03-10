XBOX ONE: ANNOUNCED THE NEW PHANTOM MAGENTA SPECIAL EDITION CONTROLLER

Microsoft continues to offer new colors for its standard version controller compatible with all Xbox One models and with PCs with Windows 10.

The latest model announced is called Phantom Magenta Special Edition and is nothing more than the third model in the series of semi-transparent pads, which already boasts the Phantom Black and Phantom White models. Just like the other colors mentioned, this dark pink controller at the bottom fades upwards until it becomes transparent and shows all the internal components of the peripheral. Obviously also the Phantom Magenta pad boasts the presence of all the features of the latest models of Xbox controllers such as support for Bluetooth (which also makes it compatible with Apple devices updated to the latest version of iOS), the presence of non-slip handles and the jack for 3.5mm stereo headphones.

You can proceed to book the product directly on the Microsoft Store, where the controller price is 64.99 euros and the shipping costs are free. The arrival in the shops of the device is currently scheduled for March 17, 2020, the day when it will also be possible to buy it from other authorized dealers.