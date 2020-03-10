With a cap on, Larissa Manoela looks at the horizon in Rio de Janeiro

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0

The actress left fans impressed

Still enjoying Rio de Janeiro, Larissa Manoela released a photo on her Instagram this Monday afternoon (09) in which she appears looking at the horizon.

“And what about Rio de Janeiro ?? CONTINUES BEAUTIFUL ”, she wrote in the caption of the publication. 

View this post on Instagram

E o Rio de Janeiro?? CONTINUA LINDO 🤍

A post shared by Larissa Manoela (@larissamanoela) on

The photo had more than 23 thousand likes in less than 15 minutes and generated a discussion: does the actress have silicone or not?

“It looks too hard! I think Lari did it ”, pointed out a fan. “Guys, she would have spoken if she had. I’m sure of it, ”said a third.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here