Web is shocked by the before and after Tonya, from “Everybody Hates Chris”

Recently, a “before and after” got a lot of attention from Twitter users! This is a photo comparison of actress Imani Hakim, an actress who played Tonya in the series “Everybody Hates Chris”.

In one of the photos, she appears at age 12, at the time of the show. On the other, at 26, as she currently is. “Does she resemble Anitta or am I going crazy?” I asked an internet user in the tweet’s responses. “It looks like Anitta”, another agreed.

Imani Hakim (Tonya – Todo mundo odeia o Chris) 12 anos // 26 anos pic.twitter.com/C6bne1oESI — como os famosos estão? (@comoelesestao) March 8, 2020

“It looks like someone is going to do it,” joked a third Internet user, referring to a scene from the series.