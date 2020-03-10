Viviane Araújo poses stunning in front of the mirror: “Look do dia”

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0

Celebrity left fans gaping

This past Monday (9), Viviane Araújo used her Instagram to share a photo with her more than 10 million followers.

On click, the muse posed in front of the mirror to show off the look of the day: a dark blue outfit. “Look of the day!”, She wrote in the caption. Check out the image:



Look do dia! Esse conjunto lindo e super confortável da @cajueirojc

A post shared by Viviane Araujo (@araujovivianne) on

Always a success on the web, Viviane Araújo won over 120 thousand likes with the publication. “My little love ❤️”, said a follower. “It’s too beautiful,” said another. “It looks beautiful ❤️”, typed a third person.

