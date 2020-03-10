VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE COTERIES OF NEW YORK ARRIVES IN MARCH ON SWITCH

Developer Draw Distance has announced that Vampire The Masquerade Coteries of New York for Nintendo Switch will be available on eShop from March 24, followed by the editions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The game was released on PC last December, the console port will include new assets for characters and settings, improvements to the audio sector and the correction of some bugs, this news will also be available on Windows via a free update.

Vampire The Masquerade Coteries of New York is an interactive graphic novel set in the World of Darkness, the developers and authors of the series have also confirmed that their game will find space in Vampire The Masquerade 5th Edition, thus being part of the canonical events.

On PC, the game has been discreetly accepted by the public and critics even if it does not shine in absolute values, we will see how the console public will welcome this particular project.