THREE MONTHS OF GOOGLE STADIA PRO FREE FOR CHROMECAST ULTRA OWNERS

Google has announced that Chromecast Ultra owners will be able to receive a three-month subscription to Stadia PRO as a gift by simply enabling the receipt of promotional emails on their account.

It is not clear at the moment if the initiative is valid all over the world and Big G has not pronounced on it, in any case, we strongly recommend that you try to activate the reception of promotional messages also from your account and deactivate it later if you are not interested in receiving communications.

Google Stadia PRO not only allows you to play in 4K (where conditions allow) but also to access free games on a monthly basis, in March subscribers will be able to download GRID, SteamWorld Dig 2 and SteamWorld Quest Hand of Gilgamesh in addition to Destiny 2 The Collection and other titles still available in the Stadia PRO catalog.

In recent days Google has enabled 4K support for Stadia on Chrome, this feature is not yet available for everyone but only for a selected number of users, it should soon be extended to all Stadia PRO subscribers even if precise times have not been communicated.