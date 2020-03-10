THE LEGEND OF HEROES TRAILS OF COLD STEEL 3, PC DEMO AVAILABLE NOW

NIS America has made available for download the demo of The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel 3 for PC, waiting for the full game arriving on the Windows platform on March 23rd.
The game will be translated into English (texts and voices), French (interface and subtitles) and Japanese (interface, voices, and subtitles) while support for the Italian language is not provided. Here are the minimum and recommended requirements :
Minimum requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 / 8.1 / 7 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 3.10 GHz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Video card: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 650 Ti
- DirectX Version 11
- HDD: 25 GB of available space
- Integrated sound card
Recommended Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 / 8.1 / 7 64-bit
- Processor: AMD FX-8320 8-Core
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Video card: AMD Radeon R7 370
- DirectX Version 11
- HDD: 25 GB of available space
- Integrated sound card
The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel 3 has already been released in 2018 on PlayStation 4, the game is now preparing to make its debut on PC (March 23) and on Nintendo Switch during the spring, the console edition Hybrid of the Kyoto house does not yet have an official release date.