THE LEGEND OF HEROES TRAILS OF COLD STEEL 3, PC DEMO AVAILABLE NOW

NIS America has made available for download the demo of The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel 3 for PC, waiting for the full game arriving on the Windows platform on March 23rd.

The game will be translated into English (texts and voices), French (interface and subtitles) and Japanese (interface, voices, and subtitles) while support for the Italian language is not provided. Here are the minimum and recommended requirements :

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 / 8.1 / 7 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 3.10 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Video card: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 650 Ti

DirectX Version 11

HDD: 25 GB of available space

Integrated sound card

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 / 8.1 / 7 64-bit

Processor: AMD FX-8320 8-Core

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Video card: AMD Radeon R7 370

DirectX Version 11

HDD: 25 GB of available space

Integrated sound card

The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel 3 has already been released in 2018 on PlayStation 4, the game is now preparing to make its debut on PC (March 23) and on Nintendo Switch during the spring, the console edition Hybrid of the Kyoto house does not yet have an official release date.