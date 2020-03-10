SUPER BERNIE WORLD: THE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE BECOMES SUPER MARIO!

While in the United States of America continues the traditional political path that ultimately leads to the vote for the election of the new US President, a development team has decided to offer a peculiar form of support to its candidate.

The boys of Gamedevs for Bernie have in fact decided to make a video game aimed at supporting the race for the candidacy of the Democrat Bernie Sanders. Thus was born Super Bernie World, a completely free platform currently available on PC, via Steam. The game actually transforms the well-known American politician into a sort of Super Mario, ready to make his way along with the different levels, collecting bizarre power-ups and overcoming obstacles and opponents of various kinds.

Made up of four different worlds, for a total of 48 levels, Super Bernie World puts the player in the shoes of Bernie Sanders himself, committed to making his way through eleven different US states. With graphic style and color palette inspired by the great classics of the NES era, the game was made available completely free of charge by its creators. Among the contents, we find three different types of upgrades, while eight different opponents will hamper the protagonist. Power-ups include bizarre options, including Vermont cheddar cheese, red roses and the power of ” Not I. We “.