Seeing is believing! Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt faced by a poster?

With fame, there are no friends

As much as they insist on denying it, there are no friends with fame. Being more famous than the most direct competition or having an actor’s name heard louder than another’s name is the most normal thing in the world in Hollywood every day. But the confrontation of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt because of a poster is laughing!

The two actors and the two with trajectories of the most successful, what comes now this quarrel more typical of children than of older adults?

The blame lies with ‘Jungle Cruise’ one of the most promising premieres of next summer and the intention of each of them, and separately, to be the protagonist of the posters that announce the arrival of the film.

While Blunt is delighted with the idea of appearing in the foreground almost completely covering the actor – and see that this is difficult given its size – Johnson advocates a poster shared by both but with such a large size of her character that although the actress appears, her presence is hardly appreciated.

And wouldn’t it be better if they shared the limelight and dedicated themselves to publicizing the ‘movie’ together? Or is this the way they have chosen to make the name of the film circulate faster ?

The truth is that Disney’s new bet is one of the most anticipated releases. A swindling captain, the Amazon, a ship and a pair of scientific brothers in search of a miraculous tree are some of the elements of the film in which other greats will also appear such as Jack Whitehall, Édgar Ramírez, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Quim Gutiérrez, Veronica Falcon and the Spanish Dani Rovira.

It only remains to wait to see who will win in this fight of prominence in the poster, the same after seeing everything they have bundled gives them to appear together.