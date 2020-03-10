Sabrina Sato makes a video in front of the mirror and charms followers: “Tá able”

The muse gaped at her followers

Sabrina Sato also entered the fashion of Tik Tok style videos.

And on Monday night (09), the muse posted a video on her Instagram that left her followers gaping. The brunette posed in front of the mirror in a robe, which later became a white gym look and beyond revealing. All this to publicize the participation of the group Now United in its program.

The post received more than 53 thousand likes and the video gave the talk.

“You can!”, Praised a follower. “Powerful and too beautiful,” commented a second. “This woman is everything to me,” wrote another.