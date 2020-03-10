Sabrina Sato makes a video in front of the mirror and charms followers: “Tá able”

By
Joginder Mishra
-
0

The muse gaped at her followers

Sabrina Sato also entered the fashion of Tik Tok style videos.

And on Monday night (09), the muse posted a video on her Instagram that left her followers gaping. The brunette posed in front of the mirror in a robe, which later became a white gym look and beyond revealing. All this to publicize the participation of the group Now United in its program.

Ready to you, @nowunited!!! 🤍✌🏻🤍 #NowUnited #TikTok #TikToker #Dance #Pop #DomingoShow

The post received more than 53 thousand likes and the video gave the talk.

“You can!”, Praised a follower. “Powerful and too beautiful,” commented a second. “This woman is everything to me,” wrote another.

