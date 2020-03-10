RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2, COD MODERN WARFARE AND MANY MORE: THE NEW DISCOUNTS ON XBOX ONE

Punctual as every Tuesday, Deals with Gold return on the Xbox Store, accompanied by a wide selection of discounts and promotions on an interesting selection of titles.
Among these, we point out, for example, Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition or COD: Modern Warfare, which recently saw the announcement of Call of Duty: Warzone, battle royale mode of the Infinity Ward game. Interesting promotions also for Mortal Kombat 11, whose roster has recently expanded with the arrival of Spawn . Below, find the list of active promotions.
Xbox One games
- 8-Bit Hordes * Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Alekhine’s Gun Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey * Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- Soul: Gate of Memories Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Anodyne Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Bard’s Gold Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
- Black Desert – 1,000 Pearls Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
- Black Desert – 10,000 Pearls Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
- Black Desert – 2,000 Pearls Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
- Black Desert – 3,000 Pearls Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
- Black Desert – 6,000 Pearls Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
- Black Desert – Deluxe Edition * Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Black Desert – Standard Edition * Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG
- Black Desert – Ultimate Edition * Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition * Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection * Xbox Game Pass 67% DWG
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass Edition * Xbox One Game 20% DWG
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition * Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG
- Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Destiny 2: Forsaken * Add-On 33% DWG
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep * Add-On 33% DWG
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition * Add-On 25% DWG
- F1 2018 * Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG
- Gnomes Garden 2 Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- God’s Trigger * Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle * Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition * Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG
- GRIP * Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
- Hammerwatch Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Hitman 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Hitman 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- Injustice 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition * Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Season Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One Game 65% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- LEGO MARVEL’s Avengers Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Worlds Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
- Lichdom: Battlemage Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale
- Mad Max Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Story Expansion Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Blade Of Galadriel Story Expansion Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Modern Tales: Age of Invention (Xbox One Version) * Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Mortal Kombat 11 EP + Injustice 2 LE – Premier Fighter Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale MotoGP 17 Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- MXGP Pro * Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
- NBA 2K20 Legend Edition * Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- NBA 2K20 * Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG One Hundred Ways Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Pool Nation FX Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition * Xbox One X Enhanced 55% DWG
- RIDE 2 Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux * Xbox One Game 35% DWG
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI * Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG
- Sparkle 2 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Sparkle Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
- Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands * Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Super Volley Blast * Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- The Council – Complete Season * Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones * Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- The Council – Episode 2: Hide And Seek * Add-On 75% DWG
- The Council – Episode 3: Ripples * Add-On 75% DWG
- The Council – Episode 4: Burning Bridges * Add-On 75% DWG
- The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate * Add-On 75% DWG
- The Council – Season Pass * Add-On 75% DWG
- The LEGO Movie 2 Xbox One Game Videogame 60% Publisher Sale
- The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
- The Occupation * Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG
- Torment: Tides of Numenera Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition * Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG
- Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
Xbox 360 games
- Deadfall Adventures * Backward Compatible 80% DWG
- Dogfight 1942 * Arcade 75% DWG LA Noire * Games On Demand 60% DWG
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
- Max Payne 3 – Rockstar Pass * Add-On 60% DWG MotoGP14 * Games On Demand 90% DWG
- MX vs. ATV Supercross * Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Rocket Riot * Games On Demand 80% DWG
As usual, the promotions will remain active only for a limited period of time, expiring on Tuesday 17 March, 11:00 AM CET.