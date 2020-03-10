RED DEAD ONLNE: PLAYERS REPORT PROBLEMS AFTER UPDATING RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2

During the day of Monday 9 March, Rockstar Games made available the 1.19 update of Red Dead Redemption 2, aimed at improving the stability of the title and correcting some bugs.

Unfortunately, it seems that its installation has generated some in-game issues. According to what reported by VG24 / 7.com, in fact, there seem to be numerous reports to this effect from the gamers still engaged in the acclaimed western epic. In particular, the picture that emerges is that of a series of widespread difficulties, which range between different sectors.

For example, several users report the disappearance of wild animals within specific game sessions. Alongside this, there are also reports from players who are unable to log in to Red Dead Online. There also seem to be several drawbacks with content, objects, and missions related to the Moonshiner. The performance of the latter, in particular, does not always guarantee the player the promised reward. Finally, some bugs are affecting the Collector’s profession.

To date, no further details appear to be available or a comment from Rockstar Games. Pending any new updates, we remind you that, on December 31, 2019, the software house announced the sale of over 29 million copies of Red Dead Redemption 2.