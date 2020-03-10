PROJECT XCLOUD UPDATES WITH MORE OPTIONS TO DISCOVER NEW GAMES

Microsoft has announced a new feature for the Xbox Game Streaming app on Android, the latest update adds a specific option designed to invite testers to discover new games to try.

Specifically, by opening the Xbox Game Streaming app, this will offer some trailers of five different games, watching one of the videos in question, the game will automatically load the background and you can decide whether to launch it immediately or orient yourself on other titles. The goal, as mentioned, is to stimulate testers to try new games, avoiding to always focus on the same products.

This new option is only available on Android where the Xbox Game Streaming catalog includes about 100 games, owners of iOS devices (iPhone and iPad) who are testing Project xCloud can instead have access to the Halo The Master Chief Collection only.

Project xCloud is currently available for testing only in some countries including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and South Korea, in the coming months, Microsoft should expand the user base by opening the Beta to other countries, among which we hope also Italy.

Among the latest games for Project, Xcloud finds Cities Skylines, Age of Wonders Planetfall and MudRunner, added last February to the catalog.