Photographer zooms in on Paolla Oliveira’s face and enchants the result

The actress never tires of leaving the crowd enchanted with her publications

Paolla Oliveira returned to leaving the fans delighted this Monday afternoon (09). The muse released a photo showing her makeup and the result was impressive.

In less than 5 minutes, the photo had more than 10,000 likes.

Recently, Paolla Oliveira took advantage of #tbt Thursday to share a video with images of her parade through the Grande Rio samba school in Marquês de Sapucaí.

In the video, the global actress appeared wearing a costume inspired by Cleopatra. “And to close this farm full of #tbt. I won this beautiful video full of images of the avenue! Save, save, @granderio ❤💚 ”, she wrote in the post caption.