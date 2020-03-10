PANZER DRAGOON VOYAGE RECORD ANNOUNCED FOR VR PLATFORMS

The Japanese studio Wildman has announced Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record (tentative title) new game of the homonymous series destined to see the light by March 2021 on unspecified VR platforms.

Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record is defined by the developers themselves as a “virtual reality dramatic shooter”, the game will allow you to relive some of the key moments of Panzer Dragoon, Panzer Dragoon II Zwei and Panzer Dragoon Saga. At the moment there are unfortunately no other details on the project, destined to see the light probably on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR, although as mentioned the final platforms have yet to be clearly specified.

The announcement of Panzer Dragon Voyage Record adds to the return of Panzer Dragoon and Panzer Dragoon 2 Zwei, both developed by Forever Entertainment under the SEGA license. 2021 promises to be a rather interesting year for fans of this historic series, set aside for some time but ready to come back to life with these three projects.

It is not the first time that SEGA has licensed its IPs, for example, we think of Streets of Rage 4 coming out in August, developed by Lizardcube (team author of Wonder Boy III The Dragon’s Trap) and published by the independent publisher DotEmu, specialized in remakes and re-editions of classic games.