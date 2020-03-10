ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS, EXTRAORDINARY WELCOME: A LOOK AT METACRITIC

A few days separate the audience from the return of the magical universe that so many players have appreciated in Ori and the Blind Forest, highly appreciated Metroidvania signed by Moon Studios.

The software house is in fact ready to bring the expected sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps to Xbox One and Windows PC. Waiting to be able to stretch it by hand, fans can rejoice in the first reviews published by specialized newspapers. At present, in fact, the game boasts a very high average rating on Metacritic, which places it around 90/100. Here are the main data:

Xbox One version : at the time of writing, 22 reviews assign a Metascore of 91/100 to Metroidvania, with all the votes reaching above 80/100;

PC version : less in quantity than the console edition, the reviews available are in this case 12 and give Ori and the Will of the Wisps an 89/100 rating;

In short, it seems that players waiting to be able to return to the enchanting virtual forest planted and cultivated by the developers of Moon Studios will not be disappointed. Obviously, for every detail, we refer you to the review of Ori and the Will of the Wisps written by our Marco Mottura. For a first taste of the atmospheres and mechanics of Metroidvania, we suggest instead the vision of a recent gameplay session with Ori and the Will of the Wisps, in the company of Franceso Fossett.