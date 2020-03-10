NINTENDO RELEASES A TEASER FOR LEGO SUPER MARIO: WHAT IS IT?

Surprisingly, the social channels of Nintendo have published a very short teaser of a project apparently called LEGO Super Mario, this hashtag used to accompany the clip. But what exactly is it?

The message is rather stringent and only reads ” Let’s build something beautiful! Stay tuned … #LEGO #LEGOSuperMario “, with tags on the official LEGO pages. What is going on? Are Nintendo and LEGO preparing to make a video game set in the Mushroom Kingdom or is it a new line of bricks dedicated to the famous character, or a series of Minifigures focused on Mario, Luigi, Toad, Bowser, and Peach?

Difficult to say at the moment, from the (little) shared material it is not possible to understand more but only to make hypotheses, therefore we are waiting for official news from Nintendo or LEGO, a complete reveal of the LEGO x Super Mario project could be expected soon, or at least that’s what fans of these two universes hope.