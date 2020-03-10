NINTENDO AND THE RELEASE OF GAMEPLAY BY PLAYERS: MIYAMOTO IS FAVORABLE

The publication of video gameplay, on YouTube or other platforms, by individual gamers has been a practice more than widespread in the industry for several years.

A system of the fruition of the contents that however has struggled not a little to convince Nintendo of its actual goodness. For some time, in fact, the Kyoto House has strongly discouraged this practice. However, a softening in this sense came during 2019, with the publication of precise and detailed guidelines regarding the possibility of producing content related to video games developed by Nintendo.

Shigeru Miyamoto, the iconic game designer linked to Mario’s house, has recently had the opportunity to express himself in a decidedly favorable way. ” I think it’s good that there are different ways to enjoy something. […] – he began in an interview – Today is a time when customers who buy video games publish videos in a widespread way, and I think this can increase the interest related to those games in the people who watch it. “

During the same intervention, Miyamoto also had an acute way of pronouncing on his approach to video game development, strongly based on teamwork. The industry veteran also recently commented on the imminent arrival of next-generation consoles.