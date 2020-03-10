MC Rebecca shocks followers with a healed belly: “Can you wash clothes?”

The muse gave something to talk about on social media

On Monday night (09), MC Rebecca caught the attention of her followers with unusual detail.

The funkier posted a sequence of clicks to wish a good week for her followers, where she appears with her natural hair and a basic look, but what really gave her something to talk about was the brunette’s good shape, which showed a healed belly, with the right to Domingos and everything.

The publication received more than 140 thousand likes and several hilarious comments.

“Now, an incentive to do sit-ups, what a beautiful belly!”, Praised a follower. “ Can you wash a little outfit in that tank?”, He joked for a second. “MY GOD WHAT BODY IS THAT ???”, wrote another.