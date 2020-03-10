MC Rebecca posts an unusual video and shoots: “Today is hot”

Never say that you will not drink from this water

MC Rebecca took advantage of the weekend to hydrate, and on Saturday (07), posted a different video.

The brunette exuded beauty in the click in Boomerang style, wearing a sporty outfit and leaving her enviable good shape in evidence while spilling a bottle of water on her look.

In the caption, she asked the question: “Is it hot today in RJ, and in your city?”.

The publication received more than 50 thousand likes and the followers left several hilarious comments.

“I wanted to be that water,” joked a follower. “It was hot after your post,” commented a second. “Hydrated fairy,” wrote another.