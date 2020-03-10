Juliana Paes recalls a vacation in Noronha: “Can you go back yet?”

By
Joginder Mishra
-
0

The global actress decided to make a nostalgia moment on Instagram

Juliana Paes decided to make a nostalgic publication on Monday afternoon (09). The celebrity recalled a click that appears in Noronha.

“Can you go back now? #noronha I miss you! ”, she wrote in the caption of the publication. 

The photo gave so much to talk about that even Deborah Secco decided to leave her comment. The publication had more than 97 thousand likes.

“You are a muse,” said the actress. “Look at the size of that butt … Has it always been like this?”, Asked another. “It is a lot of beauty in one person, do you share a little with people?”, Asked another.

