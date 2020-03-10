Juliana Caetano, from Bonde do Forró, poses in the bathroom and pout: “I’m already going”

The muse left fans gaping on social media

Juliana Caetano, from Bonde, do Forró, spoke on her Instagram this Monday afternoon (09) when she released a photo in which she appears in the bathroom pouting.

“I’m already going. Early right? ”, She wrote in the caption of the publication.

Recently, Juliana Caetano, from Bonde do Forró, spoke on social media.

The brunette lifted the mood by posting a video in Stories where she interacted with her followers only in tiny lace clothing. Fans of the muse were drooling over Juliana’s good shape and natural beauty.