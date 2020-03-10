Juju Salimeni shows good shape and healed belly draws attention: “Inspiring beauty”

The muse left her fans amazed on Instagram

On Monday night (09), Juju Salimeni shared a photo of her look on Instagram.

The blonde shocked her more than 14 million followers by posting a click of her participation in the show “Domingo Show” by Sabrina Sato, showing off her basic yet revealing costume, where she sported her good shape in a denim skirt, neon red top and a jacket. In the caption, she wrote: “From today to record the @domingoshow program from @sabrinasato”.

The publication received more than 90 thousand likes and the muse received several accolades.

“Inspirational beauty”, praised a follower. “What a perfect look,” commented a second. “So wonderful it feels like a dream”, joked a third.