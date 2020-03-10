HARRY POTTER RPG, THE ANNOUNCEMENT IS APPROACHING? INSIDER AND JASON SCHREIER SUGGEST IT

An alleged Harry Potter RPG video leak had sparked high expectations among fans of the wizard of JK Rowling in the fall of 2018: however, since then, no official announcement has ever come.

The corridor rumors of the time indicated the project as being developed at the studios of Avalanche Software, a development studio under the aegis of Warner Bros. Interactive. For this reason, a team job announcement referring to a mysterious game that will soon be presented to the public immediately rekindled hopes for a new video game adventure set in the Harry Potter universe.

In particular, enthusiasts gathered on ResetEra to share their enthusiasm. Two personalities then intervened in the discussion: the well-known insider Shinobi602 and Jason Schreier, editor of Kotaku. The latter replied with irony to users who, taking up the rumors on Batman: Arkham Legacy, indicated that the revelation of two great titles in the same year by Warner Bros. was impossible. If Shinobi602 was limited to a ” Are you sure? “, the reporter raised the dose with an ” If only there was a way to announce multiple games at the same time ! “.

I mean, is something really boiling in the cauldron? All that remains is to wait, for now, Troy Levitt, Lead Designer at Avalanche Software, has limited himself to confirm that the time schedule for the announcement is … ” Soon “!