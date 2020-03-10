Gracyanne Barbosa leaves inspiring message in new photo on Instagram

The fitness muse caught the attention of the crowd
Gracyanne Barbosa attracted the eyes of her more than 8 million followers on Instagram with a photo published this past Sunday (8). In the image, the fitness muse posed with her hands on her waist, showing off her great shape.
As it was International Women’s Day, she used the caption to write an inspirational message about the date. “ Symbolic dates like today, make me think of the IMPORTANCE of women. I was raised by a strong, hardworking, warrior woman, who taught me to fight from an early age. I thank you every day for having a mother who taught me that if I wanted something I would have to fight for it ”, she began.
“There are so many women in this world outside who inspire me and help me to see the world with different eyes. That date would be much more beautiful, if all women, were treated with the respect they deserve, I know that there is still LONG to get where we want, as I know, that we will not give up. Please DO NOT be silent, FIGHT and be warriors! 😎 ”, closed. See the post:
Datas simbólicas como hoje, me fazem pensar na IMPORTÂNCIA das mulheres. Eu, fui criada por uma mulher forte, trabalhadora, guerreira, que desde cedo me ensinou a lutar. Agradeço todos os dias por ter uma mãe que me ensinou que se quisesse algo teria que batalhar por isso. São tantas mulheres nesse mundão a fora que me inspiram e me ajudam a enxergar o mundo com outros olhos. Essa data seria muito mais linda, se todas as mulheres, fossem tratadas com o respeito que merecem, sei que ainda falta MUITO para chegar onde queremos, assim como sei, que não iremos desistir. Por favor, NÃO se calem, LUTEM e sejam guerreiras! 😎 @parilagriffes #alutaédetodasnós #felizdiadasmulheres #chegadeviolencia #CHEGA #maisamor