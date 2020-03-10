Geisy Arruda shows good shape and followers praise: “Every day more perfect”

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0

The muse exuded natural beauty in the click

After some time gone, Geisy Arruda came back with everything on Instagram and arrived arriving this Sunday (08).

The muse posted a click in front of the mirror and exhibited a beautiful tan to make a swimsuit envious, leaving her followers mad with her natural beauty.

View this post on Instagram

👅

A post shared by Geisy Arruda (@geisy_arruda) on

The publication received more than 70 thousand likes and several accolades.

“There are no words to describe such beauty,” praised a follower. “Exaggeratedly beautiful,” commented a second. “The most perfect ever,” noted a third.

