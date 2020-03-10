Geisy Arruda shows good shape and followers praise: “Every day more perfect”

The muse exuded natural beauty in the click

After some time gone, Geisy Arruda came back with everything on Instagram and arrived arriving this Sunday (08).

The muse posted a click in front of the mirror and exhibited a beautiful tan to make a swimsuit envious, leaving her followers mad with her natural beauty.

The publication received more than 70 thousand likes and several accolades.

“There are no words to describe such beauty,” praised a follower. “Exaggeratedly beautiful,” commented a second. “The most perfect ever,” noted a third.