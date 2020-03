The muse left fans gaping on social media

Geisy Arruda caught the attention of her followers on Instagram with a shared post last Monday night (9).

In the click, the mouse appeared very full with a glass of wine and left its good shape with a black look. Always a success on social networks, Geisy’s publication had more than 30,000 likes and accumulated a shower of praise in the comments. Check out:

“That look that mesmerizes 😍,” said one person. “Little mark of sin,” joked another follower.