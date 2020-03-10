FORTNITE: HOW TO GET 115 V-BUCK FOR FREE ON MARCH 10 IN PIETRALEGNO AND VALLARGUTA

If you are looking for some extra tokens to shop in the Fortnite Battaglia Reale object shop, here is the new list of missions of the day with at least 115 Save the World V- Bucks up for grabs.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Pietralegno

Face a Category 2 Storm, Grasslands (Recommended Home Base Level 19) – 30 V-Buck, Hero Experience Points, Silver Ore, Seasonal Gold, 52 Moon Tickets

Vallarta

Repair the Refuge, Autumn City (Recommended Home Base Level 64) – 35 V-Buck, Survivor Experience Points, Epic Advantage (purple), Seasonal Gold, 98 Moon Tickets

The first mission on the list is incredibly easy and it is impossible not to be able to find some ally through the matchmaking system. The situation of the Vallarguta alert is more complex, which requires quite a few hours of play to be reached. In these cases, you can always ask for help from a friend, who by creating a private lobby can also let you participate in the mission and get the rewards. To create a private party just open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to “Friends Only”.

