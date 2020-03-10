ELECTRONIC ARTS WILL CONTINUE TO PUBLISH MADDEN NFL GAMES

2K Games and NFL have signed a new agreement that will bring the National Football League back under the 2K label, however, this is not an exclusive partnership, as highlighted also by Electronic Arts, publisher of the Madden NFL series.

The agreement between 2K and the NFL only concerns non-simulation games while Electronic Arts will remain ” the exclusive publisher for the NFL simulations thanks to the EA Sports label and all agreements with NFL and NFLPA remain unchanged”. The company wanted to clarify the situation by confirming that the agreement with the American football league has not been renegotiated, Madden NFL 20 is the game of the most successful series ever and the two companies are also working on the Madden NFL eSports project, therefore Madden NFL fans can rest assured.

The agreement between 2K and NFL will, therefore, concern arcade games in a similar way to what happened with NBA 2K Playgrounds 2. EA Sports has not yet announced the new game of the Madden series but according to the timing we can expect a debut in the summer for Madden NFL 21, this year probably ready to debut also on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.