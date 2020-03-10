E3 2020: IAM8BIT ABANDONS THE CREATIVE DIRECTION, ESA’S COMMENT

As announced last week, the iam8bit creative group is no longer involved in the artist direction of E3 due to a precise choice of the agency, now comes the answer from ESA, organizer of the Los Angeles fair.

” iam8bit is no longer involved in the realization of E3 2020, we thank them for the work done to date. We will continue to work with great partners such as 1600ver90, Mat + Lo and Dolaher Events, historical partners of E3, we are all working together to produce an exciting experience for media, professionals, and fans. “

At the time of writing E3 2020 remains confirmed from 9 to 11 June, however, the situation is rather uncertain due to the Coronavirus emergency, which in recent weeks has prevented many events from taking place regularly, as in the case of the GDC of San Francisco and many eSports tournaments.

Among the first confirmed names for E3 2020 are Microsoft, Nintendo, Capcom, Deep Silver, Epic Games, Square Enix, THQ Nordic, Ubisoft, and Warner Bros Interactive, while we know that Sony Interactive Entertainment and Geoff Keighley will not take part in the event.

According to Jason Schreier, the E3 2020 could be canceled or postponed to the autumn months, to date the security conditions do not seem to exist to host a large international event capable of attracting tens of thousands of people. However, the organizers remain confident.