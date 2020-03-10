DISCOUNTS PLAYSTATION HITS: BEST PS4 GAMES ON OFFER STARTING FROM 4.99 EUROS

The page dedicated to the PlayStation Hits games on the PlayStation Store presents a series of discounts and offers on the titles of the economic line for PS4, with prices starting from 4.99 euros instead of the list price equal to 19.99 euros.

Among the games on offer we point out Terraria PlayStation 4 Edition at 12.34 euros, God of War at 15.99 euros, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (includes The Frozen Wilds expansion) at 15.99 euros, Friday The 13th The Game at 18.99 euros, Fallout 4 at 13.99 euros, Dishonored 2 at 12.59 euros and again Resident Evil 7 Biohazard at 16.99 euros, Tales of Berseria and One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 at 9.99 euros each.

It continues with Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection (includes Uncharted Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2 Il Covo Dei Ladri and Uncharted 3 L’annoanno di Drake) at 14.99 euros, Need for Speed ​​and Need for Speed ​​Rivals at 4.99 euros each and Dragon Ball Xenoverse for 9.99 euros.

The offers shown are valid until March 19 inclusive, these are rather attractive prices that will allow you to enrich your PS4 game library at decidedly low costs. Have you already decided what to buy? We await your advice for purchases in the space below dedicated to comments.