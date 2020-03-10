CYBERPUNK 2077 CONFIRMED ON GEFORCE NOW, WILL SUPPORT RAY TRACING

NVIDIA confirmed with a Tweet that Cyberpunk 2077 will become part of the GeForce Now service with support for real-time Ray Tracing. The company also attached some screenshots of the game to the message.

The images show some sequences with active Ray-Tracing and we can, therefore, take them as an example of the general indicative quality not only on GeForce Now but also on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. All those who purchase Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam can also use it on GeForce Now, however, to activate RTX support you will need to have a Founder subscription.

Cyberpunk 2077 is expected for September 17 on PC (via Steam), GeForce Now, Google Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the game will also be available later on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, in the latter case with Smart Delivery support: Anyone who has purchased a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One will receive a free update to the Next-Gen version for the next Microsoft console without the need for additional financial outlays. We do not know if such a policy will also be adopted on PS4 and PlayStation 5, in the absence of official details on the operation of the backward compatibility between the two Sony platforms.

