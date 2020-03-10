COWBOY YAKUZA ARRIVES ON PC: STEAM WELCOMES THE GAME OF ACTIVE GAMING AND SUDA51

Directly from the development studios of Active Gaming Media and with the contribution of SUDA 51, a third-person brawler with a strong narrative component arrives on PC.

This is Cowboy Yakuza, a title that follows the story of the protagonist Cleveland “Cleve” Waigro, an American who lives in Japan. Teacher of English at the city of Osaka, he suddenly finds himself losing his job, finds himself involved in the turnover managed by a group of Yakuza. Impressed by the man’s strength and his mighty size, the gang will convince himself to recruit Cleveland “Cleve” Waigro to make it his own affiliate. From here a series of events will unfold which will see the resolute American involved in a bloody war between rival clans, aimed at affirming its control over the city.

The Active Gaming Media team thus assembles a 3D action game, set in the 1980s, in a city of Osaka populated by a large selection of Maakian clans affiliated to the Yakuza, all competing with each other. The well-known game director SUDA 51 also contributed to the production of Cowboy Yakuza, currently also involved in the development of No More Heroes 3. The title is currently available in its PC version, which can be purchased through Steam.