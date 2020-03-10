COMMAND & CONQUER REMASTERED COLLECTION COMES OUT IN JUNE: HERE IS THE NEW VIDEO

As promised, the leaders of Electronic Arts have released the new Command & Conquer Remastered Collection gameplay video. Taking advantage of the opportunity, the US company has set the official launch date of the current-gen reinterpretation of the strategic historian for PC.

The new video allows us to admire unpublished game scenes taken from the chapters of the series that will be included in the celebratory package of C&C, namely Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert. The Command & Conquer Remastered Collection will be available starting June 5, with simultaneous landing on the EA Origin and Steam digital stores.

The project will be taken care of by the developers of Lemon Sky Studios and Petroglyph Games, the latter made up of some former designers and programmers from Westwood Studios who have shaped the previous chapters of this RTS epic.

The gameplay scenes immortalized in this new video allow us to admire the work done on the animations of the units and on the reconstruction of the videos that act as an interlude between one mission and another. Among the interventions carried out by the two software houses, it is then impossible not to mention the significant increase in the definition of the interface and in the resolution of all the buildings and units of the digital armies. With the announcement video of the release date of the C&C Remastered Collection also comes the opening of the pre-orders for the Standard, Special and 25th Anniversary editions, with bonuses that you find illustrated in detail on the pages of the official EA website.