Carla Diaz posts poetic click and receives praise on the web

By
Joginder Mishra
-
0

The celebrity made the crowd keep their mouths open

Carla Diaz surprised her Instagram followers with a very poetic and different photo shared last Sunday (8).

On click, the muse posed as she came into the world in a bathtub and caprice the card for the camera. The publication had more than 17 thousand likes and accumulated a series of compliments from the followers in the comments. Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram

📸 @viniciusmochizuki

A post shared by Carla Diaz (@carladiaz) on

“Beautiful even underwater 🤣,” said one person. “Goddess,” said another fan. “What a woman 😍”, wrote a third follower.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here