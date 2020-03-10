Carla Diaz posts poetic click and receives praise on the web

The celebrity made the crowd keep their mouths open

Carla Diaz surprised her Instagram followers with a very poetic and different photo shared last Sunday (8).

On click, the muse posed as she came into the world in a bathtub and caprice the card for the camera. The publication had more than 17 thousand likes and accumulated a series of compliments from the followers in the comments. Check out the post:

“Beautiful even underwater 🤣,” said one person. “Goddess,” said another fan. “What a woman 😍”, wrote a third follower.