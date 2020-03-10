CALL OF DUTY WARZONE: EARLY ACCESS FOR MODERN WARFARE OWNERS

Call of Duty Warzone will be available to everyone from 20:00 today (Italian time) but Call of Duty Modern Warfare owners will be able to enjoy early access and start playing before the official unlock time.

As you can read in the image below ” Call of Duty Modern Warfare owners will have up to four hours of early access “, this means that the servers will open at 16:00 this afternoon instead of 20:00, however, entry into the game is not guaranteed for everyone at the same time and in all likelihood Activision will use a queue system so as not to clog the infrastructure, in any case guaranteeing all game owners the opportunity to play in advance from 16:00.

Call of Duty Warzone is a free game not directly related to Modern Warfare (although set in the same universe), the new Battle Royale can be downloaded as free to play on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, unfortunately, there does not seem to be a preload and the download will begin at 20:00 Italian time.

The PlayStation Plus subscribers should receive one Starter Pack for free Call of Duty Warzone, more details are expected in the coming hours when the publisher will reveal more information on the game.