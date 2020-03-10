Anitta shows new travel photos and enchants: “One rehearsal better than the other”

By
Joginder Mishra
-
0

The singer did not spare fans and showed more of her paradise

Anitta enchanted her followers again on Monday afternoon (09) when she released a new photoshoot in the Maldives.

“Another day waking up in paradise”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

Mais um dia acordando no paraíso. #plena @luxsouthari @beabrand_marketing #felicidade #gratidao

The photo had more than 820 thousand likes and was worth talking about.

“Little one pursued this”, joked one. “I just needed a day in that paradise to be happy,” pointed out another. “Happy to see you like this,” commented nothing more, nothing less than Lexa.

