ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS, REVIEWS: THE GAME TOUCHES THE PERFECT SCORE ON FAMITSU!

Another ten days to go before the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the new chapter of the famous series coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch on March 20th.

Directly from Japan, the first judgment of the game critics on the game has already arrived, signed by the well-known Japanese magazine of Famitsu. As usual, the vote was assigned using the sum of the votes assigned by four different reviewers. Two of these gave Animal Crossing: New Horizons the full score, with a dry 10/10, while the remaining two rated the title worthy of a nice 9/10. Overall, therefore, the new iteration of the famous life-simulator wins a decidedly positive 38/40.

The Big N title is ready to take gamers to the exotic beaches of a relaxing desert island, where you can devote yourself to building a dream life. The title has recently been the protagonist of a fully dedicated Nintendo Direct, which has seen Nintendo illustrate a full-bodied set of information, including the confirmation of post-launch support that will see free special events arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Given the approach of the release, players who are not particularly familiar with the saga can learn the essential features thanks to an interesting special on Animal Crossing: New Horizons wrote by our Francesco Fossett.