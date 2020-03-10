2K GAMES ANNOUNCES A PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP NFL LICENSED GAMES!

The NFL and 2K today announce a new partnership for video game production in the coming years. American football finally returns to 2K. The titles will be non-simulative gaming experiences regarding American football.

More information will be released later, for the moment 2K confirms that the projects are already under development and will see the light starting from 2021.

” The NFL is one of the most important and successful brands in the world of sport, known for creating entertainment at the highest level for its fans, ” says David Ismail, President of 2K. “ We are excited to be able to work with the NFL again, thanks to a partnership that will involve several titles based on fun, accessibility, and social experiences. “

“ Expanding the presence of the NFL in the world of video games has become increasingly important for the League because we intend to increase our fan base. Rebuilding a partnership with 2K was a natural step in that direction, ”says Joe Ruggiero, Vice President of Consumer Products NFL.