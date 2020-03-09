YAKUZA ZERO AND KIWAMI: FREE UPDATE TO THE DELUXE EDITION ON PC

SEGA has announced that all those who have purchased the standard editions of Yakuza Zero and Yakuza Kiwami for PC will receive the update to the Deluxe editions of the two games mentioned free of charge.

The Deluxe Edition of Yakuza Zero and Yakuza Kiwami includes new Trading Cards, avatars, backgrounds and a digital manga comic, all accessible through the Extras menu once the update has been carried out which is automatically proposed by Steam. This is a great opportunity to get new content for Yakuza Zero and Yakuza Kiwami at no cost, bonuses that will surely please fans of the SEGA series.

The last episode of the saga, Yakuza Like A Dragon, was released in Japan last January, enjoying considerable success with over 400,000 copies sold, at the moment the launch was confirmed in the West during 2020 but a precise window is not been disclosed. In Asia the game is only available on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO, we do not know if for the debut in Europe and North America SEGA will also add versions for other platforms such as PC and Xbox One.