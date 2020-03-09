WILL THE BATTLE ROYALE MODE OF CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE BE ANNOUNCED TODAY?

According to recent rumors, the debut of Call of Duty Modern Warfare Warzone is set for Tuesday 10 March, but when will the announcement arrive? According to a leak, the reveal would be scheduled for today.

The leak is based on some advertisements that appeared on Twitch, also an insider revealed that Activision would have fixed an embargo for today at 18:00 (Italian time), however, it is not clear what exactly will happen, in all likelihood Activision will publish a trailer and announce all the details on the Battle Royale mode of Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

It is not excluded that this can then be made available immediately or at the latest as said tomorrow, the situation is not very clear and even today’s reveal has not been absolutely confirmed. More likely COD Modern Warfare’s Battle Royale will debut between Tuesday and Friday of this week, according to the latest rumors this mode will be distributed as free to play and accessible even to those who have not purchased the game as a stand-alone package with the objective to increase the installed base. Even this, however, is only a rumor, we are waiting for clarifications that should not belong in coming.