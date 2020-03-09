THE WONDERFUL 101 REMASTERED: KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN ENDS WITH A NEW GOAL ACHIEVED

Following the announcement of a Kickstarter campaign dedicated to The Wonderful 101: Remastered by Platinum Games, the gaming community reacted with enthusiasm.

In fact, within a few hours, the project was already funded, with multiple objectives achieved. Among the latter, we mention in particular the expansion of the target platforms of the new version of The Wonderful 101, ready accordingly to reach Nintendo Switch, PC and PlayStation 4. The introduction of a second Luka mission has also been confirmed, which will go alongside the introduction of content in the form of a 2D scrolling adventure.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered Kickstarter campaign ended definitively with the achievement of $ 2.23 million in donations, given by over 33,000 people. This result was further enhanced by direct streaming organized by the Platinum Games team on Twitch during the last hours of the initiative. During the latter, additional users convinced themselves to support the software house: the total amount of funds raised thus exceeded the threshold of 2.25 million dollars, going to unlock one last goal. The game will include new orchestral recordings of some songs from the soundtrack, including “The Won-Stoppable Wonderful 100” and “Tables Turn”.

Directly from PAX East, fifteen minutes of gameplay of The Wonderful 101: Remastered have recently been presented.