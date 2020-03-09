THE SHADOW ARENA BETA FOR PC IS OFFICIALLY OVER

Shadow Arena is a Battle Royale with MMO elements born as a spin-off of Black Desert Online: the game will arrive in the course of 2020, on February 27th, however, a Beta was activated on PC, now officially ended.

The Beta remained active until Sunday 8 March although some players report having managed to play until the early morning hours today, Monday 9 March, in any case at the time of writing the Beta has officially ended while the form for sending your feedback will remain active until 10 March.

The game is set in the same universe of Black Desert Online and blends MMO mechanics with those of Battle Royale to offer an interesting concept game even if at the moment it is not perfect, especially as regards the technical sector and some gameplay mechanics.

It is early, in any case, to worry since the developers will carefully evaluate the feedback received during the test phase with the aim of improving all aspects of the project at the official launch set during the year but still without a date precise.