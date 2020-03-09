THE MINECRAFT FESTIVAL HAS BEEN CANCELED DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY, APPOINTMENT IN 2021

Mojang has announced the cancellation of the Minecraft Festival 2020 scheduled from 25 to 27 September, the organization has stated that at the moment there are no preconditions for creating an event of this magnitude due to the climate of uncertainty that reigns at the level international due to the Coronavirus emergency.

Mojang made this decision to safeguard the health of visitors, exhibitors, and staff, the company says that September is still very far away but for precautionary reasons the company has preferred to postpone everything until next year by proceeding with the refund of tickets.

There are many events canceled or postponed worldwide due to the Coronavirus alarm, Austin’s SXSW 2020 has been canceled in the past few hours as well as the San Francisco GDC scheduled for mid-March. Many eSports events are taking place without live audiences, as happened in the case of the Final Kombat 2020 in Chicago, at the moment the situation is uncertain and it is not clear how it will evolve in the coming weeks.

E3 2020 remains confirmed, at least for the moment, and ESA is working to ensure a high-level show with the participation of the main international publishers.