THE MARIO KART TOUR MULTIPLAYER IS AVAILABLE NOW ON IPHONE AND ANDROID

Nintendo officially launched the Mario Kart Tour multiplayer mode, available today for the iPhone and Android versions of the game. To start a multiplayer game you need to update the app to the latest version available.

At the moment there do not seem to be any particular server problems, access has been managed “in stages” so as to avoid overloading the infrastructure, in the next few hours everyone should be able to access the multiplayer segment of MK Tour.

Mario Kart Tour Multiplayer Update

Support for multiplayer mode has been added, allowing you to compete against friends and players around the world. This feature will be available on March 9 at 03:00.

The Visual function has been added, which allows you to freely change the angle during a race while your driver steers automatically

Other changes have been made and issues known to improve the gaming experience have been fixed

Mario Kart Tour was published last September on iPhone and Android, immediately enjoying considerable success with the public and quickly reaching 100 million downloads from the App Store and Google Play.