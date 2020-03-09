Tati Zaqui poses in the “front and back” style in a neon look: “She doesn’t forgive”

The funkier left nothing to the fans’ imagination

At dawn this Sunday (08), Tati Zaqui drew attention on the web with her beauty.

The muse exuded good form in a sequence of photos in the “front and back” style, sporting a colorful and patterned costume, leaving her healed body in evidence always.

In the caption, she wrote: “Can I use neon forever? Showtime, I want full energy from you today! Let’s BREAK EVERYTHING”.

The publication received more than 490 thousand likes and followers praised the muse too much in the comments.

“That’s why you made that hit, right, ‘Scandalous’? Because you are a woman scandal ”, a follower joked. “Green is the warmest color,” commented a second. “I’m loving this big hair,” praised another.